Ardern says New Zealand on ‘right side of history’ as MPs pass zero-carbon bill

Stephan: While America wallows in the privy pit of Trumpism and Moscow Mitch, other countries have more competent and insightful governments, New Zealand being a prominent example. Here is some good news about what can be done, and how it can be done.

Jacinda Ardern’s landmark climate legislation has passed in New Zealand parliament, with historic cross-party support, committing the nation to reduce its carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and meet its commitments under the Paris climate accords.

The climate change response (zero carbon) amendment bill passed on Thursday afternoon with the centre-right opposition National party throwing their support behind it late in the day, despite none of their proposed amendments being accepted. The bill passed 119 votes to one.

“We’ve led the world before in nuclear disarmament and in votes for women, now we are leading again,” said James Shaw

Climate change minister James Shaw said the bill, which commits New Zealand to keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees, provided a framework for the island country of nearly 5 million to adapt too, and prepare for the climate emergency.

“We’ve led the world before in nuclear disarmament and in votes for women, now we are leading again.” Shaw said.

“Climate change is the defining long-term issue of […]