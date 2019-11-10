How Scientists Got Climate Change So Wrong

Sunday, November 10th, 2019
Stephan: I have been telling my readers for over a decade that when they read anything about climate change to always remember Schwartz' two laws about climate change: 1) Whatever is described the reality will be worse; and, 2) Whatever timeframe is cited the actuality is will occur much quicker.
Apparently others are now beginning to see what SR readers have known for years. Climate change is going to crash the economy and cause massive social upheaval as millions of Americans are displaced by climate change. Yet, according to the Pew Research Center, only 21% of Republicans think climate change should be a top priority, and many continue to think it is a scam. I have one Trumper who regularly posts on the Facebook edition of SR telling me climate change is a fraud, and only Trump understands it correctly.
The flooded roadway into the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in Manhattan after Hurricane Sandy.
Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty
For decades, most scientists saw climate change as a distant prospect. We now know that thinking was wrong. This summer, for instance, a heat wave in Europe penetrated the Arctic, pushing temperatures into the 80s across much of the Far North and, according to the Belgian climate scientist Xavier Fettweis, melting some 40 billion tons of Greenland’s ice sheet.
Had a scientist in the early 1990s suggested that within 25 years a single heat wave would measurably raise sea levels, at an estimated two one-hundredths of an inch, bake the Arctic and produce Sahara-like temperatures in Paris and Berlin, the prediction would have been dismissed as alarmist. But many worst-case scenarios from that time are now realities.
Hi neighbor. At least for you and I, it is a good sign that more mainstream thinking and the general public is facing and sometimes grasping the facticity of these two rules of yours in action for they have also been my rules and documented in books and articles since 1983. I first had a vision of this ultimate, evolutionary challenge approaching faster than anyone wanted to face back when I was eighteen in 1973 in a theater watching the movie “Soylent Green.” Ever since I’ve been collecting a vast number of prophecies and predictions from all corners of the world both ancient and modern. The past clearly saw this potential future of climate crisis and extinction from global warming. Included in this are all the scientific predictions of the last few centuries.
I will finally produce this important book sometime in the first half of 2020. We do what we must. We do what we can. Only when this crisis at last is collectively understood around 2025 will humanity attempt to change course, or at least preserve what is conscious, loving and “human” to survive and thrive in a better, terra-saving age. –John Hogue