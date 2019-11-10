66% of US workers would move abroad for a better-paying job—here’s where they’d go

Stephan: For most of American history America was the country to which most workers of the world aspired to come. We led the way in working conditions, opportunities, pay, and working conditions. Very few American workers today seem to realize that we no longer lead in any of those things, and younger workers are beginning to look for opportunities in other countries; two-thirds would be happy to move if the option arose. This is one of those trends general media doesn't cover, another trend telling us that the United States is in a steep decline. I just keep waiting for people to wake up and see what is happening, I do SR to help that process occur, but they don't.

The opportunity to move abroad for work doesn’t present itself every day, but for the majority of Americans, they’d take it if it meant earning more money.

The latest Randstad Workmonitor Mobility Index found 66% of U.S. workers would move abroad for a substantially higher salary, a share that slightly edges out the 59% of workers around the world outside the U.S. who’d do the same. (The survey doesn’t define what constitutes a “substantially higher salary” in its questioning.)

Higher pay would be the biggest motivator for Americans to work abroad, according to the survey. Slightly fewer U.S. workers would emigrate if it meant improving their work-life balance in a different country (64%) or to search for a more meaningful career (58%). And just about half would leave the country if moving abroad was the only way to hold onto their current job.

Jodi Chavez is group president for professional staffing at Randstad U.S. She tells