Coal Plants Get a Pass to Pollute Our Waterways

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Monday proposed to roll back safeguards that keep one of the nation’s biggest industrial polluters — coal-burning power plants — from discharging harmful substances into the nation’s waterways. In addition, the agency moved to extend deadlines for companies to stop using unlined toxic coal ash ponds, which are prone to spills and leaks that could contaminate groundwater.

Power plants alone are responsible for 30 percent of all toxic pollution dumped into surface waters.

“These two measures are the latest example of the Trump administration rewarding polluters at the expense of all of us who rely on clean water,” said Jon Devine, director of federal water policy at NRDC.

“The EPA’s proposal would expose millions of people to a toxic brew of mercury, arsenic, lead and selenium — pollutants that can cause neurological disorders and cardiovascular disease and increase the risk of cancer,” Devine continued, referring to the agency’s move to undermine the […]