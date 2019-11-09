America’s Air Quality Worsens, Ending Years of Gains, Study Says

Stephan: The Trump administration has gutted the EPA, and done everything in their power to promote and deregulate the carbon energy industry. And here is the result. Yet millions of Americans still support the man who is damaging their health.

New data reveals that damaging air pollution has increased nationally since 2016, reversing a decades-long trend toward cleaner air.

An analysis of Environmental Protection Agency data published this week by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University found that fine particulate pollution increased 5.5 percent on average across the country between 2016 and 2018, after decreasing nearly 25 percent over the previous seven years.

“After a decade or so of reductions,” said Nick Muller, a professor of economics, engineering and public policy at Carnegie Mellon, and one of the study’s co-authors, “this increase is a real about-face.”

The research identified recent increases in driving and the burning of natural gas as likely contributors to the uptick in unhealthy air, even as coal use and related pollution have declined. In the West, wildfires contributed to the rise in particulate matter.