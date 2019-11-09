2 doctors were held by ICE. They say what they saw at one facility shocked them

Stephan: The American gulag should be a national disgrace and the subject of intense debate about correcting it in Congress. It is none of those things and, so, the United States daily runs a system that routinely violates human rights and has an almost medieval quality about it. Here is what two physicians discovered when they became involved with the immigrant sector of the gulag which, under Trump, has become something that would shame North Korea.

The two men haven’t met, but their stories are strikingly similar.

They grew up in Cuba , studied to become doctors and swore an oath to do no harm.

Then, years later, they ended up somewhere they never expected: a privately-run US immigrant detention center in rural Louisiana.

Held behind bars as they pleaded for asylum, these men say they watched people around them receiving poor medical care, but — despite their years of training — felt powerless to help.

It’s a rare perspective that hasn’t been heard in the US immigration debate.