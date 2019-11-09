2 doctors were held by ICE. They say what they saw at one facility shocked them

The two men haven’t met, but their stories are strikingly similar.
They grew up in Cuba, studied to become doctors and swore an oath to do no harm.
Then, years later, they ended up somewhere they never expected: a privately-run US immigrant detention center in rural Louisiana.
Held behind bars as they pleaded for asylum, these men say they watched people around them receiving poor medical care, but — despite their years of training — felt powerless to help.
It’s a rare perspective that hasn’t been heard in the US immigration debate.
These men aren’t auditors paid by prison companies. They aren’t government experts dropping by for occasional inspections. They aren’t activists protesting conditions they haven’t had a chance to see with their own eyes.
They’re doctors who became immigration detainees themselves — held for more than a year inside a system that they warn is putting people’s health at risk daily. One remains detained; the other was just deported after […]