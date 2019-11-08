John Bercow: Brexit is UK’s biggest mistake since second world war

Stephan: John Bercow, who recently retired as Speaker of Parliment in the U.K. has presented his views about BREXIT, and I agree with him. I think Americans should be paying attention to BREXIT because it's going to be a disaster for the U.K. that will rock the world economy, aided by Trump, and weaken the carefully constructed alliances that have kept the peace in the developed world for three-quarters of a century.

Days after bowing out as Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow has described Brexit as the biggest mistake Britain has made since the second world war.

Bercow, who was persistently accused of bias by Brexit-backing MPs during his term as Speaker, gave a valedictory speech to the Foreign Press Association, revealing himself to be a remainer.

“I don’t think it helps the UK. Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect [the] prime minister, [Boris] Johnson, but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc,” Bercow said, according to the journalist Antonello Guerrera, of La Repubblica, who attended the event in London.

However, Bercow rejected the idea he had blocked Brexit, insisting “it was parliament” that had prevented Britain from leaving before now, “not me”.

The former […]