Friday, November 8th, 2019

Gaia: everything on Earth is connected

Author:     Rex Weyler
Source:     Greepeace
Publication Date:     25 October 2019
Stephan:   Rex Weyler, a co-founder of Greenpeace makes the case for the Matrix.

Earth from space
Credit: NASA

In Greek mythology only Chaos precedes Gaia. Gaia was the Greek goddess of Earth, mother of all life, similar to the Roman Terra Mater (mother Earth) reclining with a cornucopia, or the Andean Pachamama, the Hindu, Prithvi, “the Vast One,” or the Hopi Kokyangwuti, Spider Grandmother, who with Sun god Tawa created Earth and its creatures.

James Lovelock, the British independent scientist, turned 100 this year. His seminal book, Gaia, published 40 years ago, helped shift popular perceptions about the Earth.

The book proposed a hypothesis developed by Lovelock and biologist Lynn Margulis, that life on Earth self-regulates its environment to create optimum conditions for the additional advancement of life. Living organisms concentrate useful elements, compounds, and nutrients, and redistribute them into the water, soil, and atmosphere where they stabilize climate, feed other life forms, and influence the environment in which they evolved.

Margulis had studied symbiosis in early organisms and formulated the proposal that eukaryotic cells (cells with nuclei) had evolved as a symbiotic union of primitive cells without nuclei – an example of […]

  1. Gerry Wass on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 6:00 am

    I appreciate that deep overview of the history of Gaia in the modern world, and learning more about names that I had heard but never realized their importance. That being said, I am still struggling with the prescription that allows us to go on, with lots of good company. So, hope survives.