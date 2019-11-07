These are the 10 most obese states in the US, report finds

Stephan: Even the FOX disinformation operation, which rarely deals with truth or actual facts, recognizes obesity is a crisis killing Americans by droves. When I looked at the data do you know what stood out for me? The top 10 states for obesity are all Red value and governed by Republicans. However, let's be clear, obesity is an issue throughout the country. According to the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here is the latest data:

Is your state one of the most obese in the nation?

Consumer Protect recently analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to determine the most unhealthy states in the U.S. According to the organization, West Virginia — followed closely behind by Mississippi and Oklahoma — is the most obese in the U.S, with roughly 38 percent of adults in the state struggling with obesity as of 2017.

By contrast, Colorado was determined by Consumer Protect to be the least obese state in the nation, with roughly 22.6 percent of adults in the state being obese as of the same year.

America has long dealt with the issue of obesity. The condition affected 93.3 million adults in the country from 2015 to 2016, per the CDC.

“In 1990, obese adults made up less than 15 percent of the population in most U.S. states. By 2010, 36 states had obesity rates of 25 percent or higher, and 12 of those had obesity rates of 30 percent or higher,” according to Harvard […]