Stressed in America

Stephan: Over the last week I have had three readers write me asking essentially the same question. To quote the latest request: "You have made the point several times that we are a nation of over-stressed people. But what is the data to support that; how stressed are we?" Here is the answer. It is a little out of date, but I doubt things have gotten any less stressed.

Boil down the findings from APA’s 2010 Stress in America survey, and the message is clear: Chronic stress — stress that interferes with your ability to function normally over an extended period — is becoming a public health crisis.

“America is at a critical crossroads when it comes to stress and our health,” says APA Chief Executive Officer Norman B. Anderson, PhD.

Part of APA’s Mind/Body Health campaign, the survey revealed the impact stress is having on Americans’ physical and emotional health. Harris Interactive conducted the online survey of adults and young people ages 8 to 17 in August.

Key findings include: