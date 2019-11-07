More Than 11,000 Scientists Declare Climate Emergency

Stephan: As Trump and the Republicans are taking America out of the Paris Climate Accord, gutting the EPA, and pushing in every way they can to keep carbon energy alive, the world's leading authorities on climate en masse are screaming that we face a civilization threatening crisis and the clock is ticking. Yet Americans will still vote for Republicans. You just can't fix stupid.

A broad coalition of scientists has signed the dire warning on climate change.

“The fate of humanity” is threatened, the statement says.

The paper lays out several “vital changes” to track climate change and areas to target for improvement. At a Glance An alliance of more than 11,000 scientists have signed their names to a research statement declaring a global climate emergency that could one day make it impossible to live in many parts of the world.

“The climate crisis has arrived and is accelerating faster than most scientists expected,” reads the statement, published Tuesday in the journal BioScience. “It is more severe than anticipated, threatening natural ecosystems and the fate of humanity. Especially worrisome are potential irreversible climate tipping points and nature’s reinforcing feedbacks (atmospheric, marine and terrestrial) that could lead to a catastrophic ‘hothouse Earth,’ well beyond the control of humans. These climate chain reactions could cause significant disruptions to ecosystems, society and economies, potentially making large areas of Earth uninhabitable.”

The paper lays out 14 “vital signs” that track the impacts of climate change over the past four decades, including carbon dioxide levels, sea ice mass, sea levels, ocean water […]