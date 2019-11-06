Trump begins formal withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement

Wednesday, November 6th, 2019
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
President Trump got a step closer to pulling America out of the Paris Climate Agreement by sending a withdrawal letter to the United Nations, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement Monday.
Driving the news: While Trump indicated this intention in June 2017, today marks the first day his administration could begin the formal process, which will be completed on Nov. 4, 2020 — a day after the 2020 presidential election.
Why it matters: While today is more procedural than symbolic in nature, the U.S. beginning the exit process is likely to further dampen the 2015 climate deal’s aspirations and remove any slim chance that Trump would ever re-engage on the matter, like he suggested in 2017 he would be willing to.
What they’re saying: A White House spokesman didn’t comment beyond writing by email that “the president has already announced that the U.S. is not a part of the Paris Climate Agreement.”