Wednesday, November 6th, 2019

River of Trash

Author:     Amelia Urry
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     October 27 2019, 5:00 a.m.
 Link: River of Trash
Stephan:   It is part of the Abrahamic, dominion over the earth, mindset that the impact of non-ecological plastic and other trash was never considered. We must change our technologies to ones that foster wellbeing not degrade it, and we have very little time in which to do that.
Reporting for this story was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation, as part of the Adelante Latin America Reporting Initiative.

Josua Dubón García, an employee of Guatemala’s National Council for Protected Areas, walks along a beach at the mouth of the Motagua River on the Caribbean coast on Oct. 1, 2018. Credit: Celia Talbot Tobin

The Fishermen stand thigh-deep in the muddy water as our boat pulls up to the shore, grass shushing against the hull. It is a still, cool morning and mist wicks off the river as the sun begins to rise above the trees. Down the beach, a white egret standing in the shallows takes flight in a burst of sound as the fishermen lift their net to reveal its glinting catch. Beside them, half-submerged, a plastic soda bottle noses purposefully past, toward the sea.As I step onto shore, I notice more bits of plastic lying among the reeds, half-buried in the mud, as well as stained scraps of cloth, bits of packing foam, a single cracked plastic […]

