Is Volkswagen Pushing The EV Revolution To The Tipping Point?

Okay, let’s be frank: Tesla pushed the EV revolution up to today. Volkswagen Group execs, to their credit and honor, have basically said the same. Good on them. Also, before I completely shift away from Tesla and focus on Volkswagen, I certainly do think Tesla has a multi-year advantage on some key EV matters and I drive a Tesla Model 3 because I think it’s the best car on the market. Nonetheless, “first followers” are often just as important as leaders.

But hey, what are you talking about, Zach — Renault’s got the Zoe, Nissan’s got the LEAF, BMW’s got the i3 and a full basketball team of plug-in hybrids. Yeah, yeah, I know — I was writing about how much better those cars are than their gasoline competition 5+ years ago. However, there are a few notable differences with the Volkswagen electric wave that’s starting to rise.

First of all, presumably, the Volkswagen ID.3 will have a purchase price fairly close to the price of a normal Skoda Octavia,