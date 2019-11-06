Coca-Cola Named Worst Plastic Polluter in the World for Second Year in a Row

Stephan: Just stop buying the Coca-Cola corporation's products. Tell your friends what you are doing and invite them to join you, and tell their friends. We can compel the company to change its products and policies, or be grossly reduced or go out of business.

Coca-Cola has been found to be the top polluter in a global audit of plastic waste released by the Break Free From Plastic NGO.

The report, released Wednesday, shows that the transnational soft drink conglomerate is responsible for more plastic trash than the next top three polluters combined.

Over 72,500 volunteers spread across 51 countries worked on beaches, in waterways, and walked along city streets picking up plastic bottles, wrappers, bags, scraps, and other waste during a one-day cleanup in September to complete the audit.