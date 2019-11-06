Coca-Cola Named Worst Plastic Polluter in the World for Second Year in a Row

Coca-Cola has been found to be the top polluter in a global audit of plastic waste released by the Break Free From Plastic NGO.
The report, released Wednesday, shows that the transnational soft drink conglomerate is responsible for more plastic trash than the next top three polluters combined.
Over 72,500 volunteers spread across 51 countries worked on beaches, in waterways, and walked along city streets picking up plastic bottles, wrappers, bags, scraps, and other waste during a one-day cleanup in September to complete the audit.
The report detailed how Coca-Cola was by far the top polluter, with 11,732 plastics recorded across 37 countries on four continents accounting for roughly 2.5 percent of total plastic waste analyzed in the report. The company was the top plastic source in Africa and Europe and the second-largest source in Asia and South America.
Nestle and PepsiCo came in at second and third place, respectively, as the next top producers of plastic waste, with Mondelez International—the owner of popular snack brands like […]