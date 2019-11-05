Life expectancy for American men drops for a third year

Stephan: In SR, where I pay attention to facts, it has become clearer almost every day how sick American society has become, particularly in the last three years. Growing racism, wealth inequality, failing education, growing incarceration, increasing obesity, increasing Type II diabetes, increasing maternal mortality, decreasing literacy, as a very partial list, and now decreasing life expectancy. And yet over a third of the country continues to support Trump and the Republicans. I think we have to face the fact that America is a country in decline in almost every way we can measure social outcome data, yet much of the population is too stupid or willfully ignorant to understand what is happening.

Drug overdose rates for men are almost twice as high as a decade ago.

The average lifespan of men in the U.S. dipped to 76.1 years in 2017 (the latest data available), amounting to a four-month decline in life expectancy since 2014. The findings shed additional light on economic research into the sharp increase in recent years in deaths from overdoses and suicides among white men with less education.

Princeton economists Anne Case and Nobel laureate Angus Deaton first highlighted the issue in 2015 with their research on how white, less-educated Americans had veered off track. In 1999, the mortality rate for this demographic was about 30% lower than those of […]