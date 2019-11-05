Fundies are warning that we’re demonic and risk being attacked if we don’t leave Trump alone

Stephan: Unless you belong to the medieval world of christofascism where demons, devils, and evil wizards are major forces you will find the Fundamentalist worldview almost impossible to believe. Here is what I mean.

For the last three years, the religious right has mounted what can only be described as a bullying campaign. They insist that God hacked the election for Trump, and all efforts to resist him and remove him are driven by the devil.

You would have thought that Mick Mulvaney’s crass admission that the Ukraine affair was a quid pro quo, as well as Bill Taylor’s damning testimony, would have made the fundies back off. Well, at least two of them have googled down on the crazy.

First up, Rick Wiles of TruNews. Just hours after Taylor’s testimony, Wiles warned the Democrats against pushing any further with impeachment. His explanation, per Right Wing Watch? If Trump is ultimately removed, some diehard Trump supporters may be mad enough to take matters into their own hands. No, this isn’t shark.

Wiles claimed that diehard Trumpkins who “know how to fight” are getting sick and tired of the Democrats going after Trump. He claimed that if the Democrats do manage to dump Trump, these diehards will […]