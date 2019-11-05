Tuesday, November 5th, 2019
Editor’s Note – Vote
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 5 November 2019
Stephan: VOTE! Can I say it more emphatically. Today you have an opportunity to stand on the side of wellbeing. Forget party, forget partisanship. Vote for the people, and the options that are the most compassionate, life-affirming, and fostering of wellbeing.
My wife and I voted first thing this morning. Unfortunately there were very few Democratic options, only Republicans or Democrat/Republican types of candidates. We did write in a couple of names for city council who we know as being Democratic though, but their chances are slim to none. This area is full of idiots who vote Republican, even though we have the worst type of government one could hope for, who waste our money and do not provide the services we need. When will they ever learn to wise up?