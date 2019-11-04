Oil Companies Must Cut Production by 35% to Meet Paris Climate Accord Numbers by 2040: Report

A new report released Friday claims that if fossil fuel companies want to have any chance of hitting Paris Climate Accord numbers by 2040, they will have to cut production by over a third.
“Oil and gas companies seem to be operating under a business as usual mindset in which they can grow without limit, while taking minimal steps to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions they are responsible for,” said environmental advocacy group As You Sow energy program manager Lila Holzman. “This report emphasizes that no company is taking sufficient action to reduce the risk of climate breakdown.”
Carbon Tracker’s “Balancing the Budget” details the long road for extractive industries “to keep emissions within international climate targets and protect shareholder value.”
“We estimate that as a group, the major oil and gas companies need to reduce production by 35% to 2040 to stay within their B2DS budgets,” the report […]
The timeline of 2040 in this article is far too late. I’ve been with XR since mid-February. Our second demand is for zero carbon emissions by 2025. What’s happening at the poles and in the alpine glaciers is moving so fast, that the scientists who have devoted their lives and careers to studying it cannot keep up with what is happening on the ground within the work of their algorithms.
Last week, there was an unheralded wind storm throughout the eastern stretches of Ontario, the Eastern townships of Quebec and here in the Maritimes. Wind gusts were over 60 mph.