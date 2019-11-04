EPA Career Staffer Says Trump Has Effectively Immobilized the Agency

Stephan: The moronic Trumpers don't seem capable of realizing that their hero has gutted the agency supposedly committed to protecting the environment in which they live, leaving them and their children at great risk. You just can't cure stupid.

On Feb. 6, 2017, 300 people took to the streets of Chicago in protest of the impending confirmation of Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Many of those in the crowd were EPA workers. ThinkProgress described the action as “what appears to be the first protest by federal workers against the Trump administration.”

The effort — led by the American Federation of Government Employees Local 704, which represents 900 EPA workers based in Chicago — wasn’t the last.

Three months later the broader AFGE Council 238, which represents Local 704 and more than 7,000 other EPA employees nationwide, launched the Save the U.S. EPA campaign to fight attacks on the agency, its staff, and their effectiveness in protecting the environment and public health.

Nicole Cantello is one of its spokespeople and has been president of […]