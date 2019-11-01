These unhinged far-right Christian fundamentalists believe God killed Elijah Cummings for opposing Trump: ‘Don’t mess with the Great White Hope’

Stephan: The christofascist world, with its obsessions about male dominance, submissive women, dominion over the earth, and a host of other Abrahamic beliefs lives in a world of 4,000-year-old Middle Eastern convictions. Much of the time this doesn't excite much interest or comment. But occasionally this antique culture takes a position that in terms of the 21st century seems frankly bizarre, and this is such a case.

The Christian Right has a long history of praying for the deaths of political opponents, from the Rev. R.L. Hymers urging members of his Fundamentalist Baptist Tabernacle to pray for God to kill Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun back in 1987 to fundamentalists praying for Sen. John McCain to win the 2008 presidential election and die in office so that his running mate, Sarah Palin, could become president. And following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland at the age of 68 on October 17, some far-right Christian fundamentalists are claiming the House Oversight Committee chairman was struck down by God for opposing President Donald Trump.

Appearing on conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald’s program “The MC Files,” Christian fundamentalist Stacey Shiflett insisted that Trump was sent by God himself to govern the U.S. and that Cummings helped lead a “cooked, deceptive, demonic attempt” to remove Trump from office. Shiftlett said of Cummings, “Everything that he’s done has been nothing but trying to take […]