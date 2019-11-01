Ordinary life has vanished in fire-ravaged California

Stephan: California is undergoing catastrophic fires, and that is the way the story is presented. I think there is something else we need to consider. California's story is the story of climate change, its impact, and our utter unpreparedness to deal with what is coming.

There were two categories of people most affected by the fires in California: those who evacuated because the fires threatened them directly and those who stayed home under blackout conditions. What a blackout means might not be clear to those who are not among the more than one million affected. It means, for the most part, no gas stations, no traffic lights, no stores (including grocery stores and pharmacies), no banks or money machines, no charging of devices unless you have alternative power sources, no wifi, in some cases no cellphone towers so no signal, and therefore no internet, even if you managed to keep your phone charged. Landlines were reported to be out in some locations as well, with nearly half a million people totally cut off from communications services.

Everything has changed; everything must change to respond to it

In other words, there’s not a lot to […]