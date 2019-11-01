Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, November 1st, 2019

New elevation data triples estimates of global vulnerability to sea-level rise and coastal flooding

Author:     Scott A. Kulp and Benjamin H. Strauss
Source:     nature communications
Publication Date:     29 October 2019
Stephan:   All my readers know Schwartz' two laws of climate change: 1) whatever is predicted reality will be worse; 2) whatever time frame is cited change will occur quicker than predicted. Here is a proof of those principles. And yet we go blithely on. This is a research paper and it is a little tougher to read than general media. However, I consider these trends so important I want to give you all the actual scientific facts. The failure of the current administration to begin preparing for what is coming will be seen by the future as an act of criminal stupidity. Citation: Nature Communications volume 10, Article number: 4844 (2019)

How Shanghai would look with a rise of just 2C: the UN warned this week of a potential 3C scenario.
Credit: Nickolay Lamm/Courtesy Climate Central

Abstract

Most estimates of global mean sea-level rise this century fall below 2 m. This quantity is comparable to the positive vertical bias of the principle digital elevation model (DEM) used to assess global and national population exposures to extreme coastal water levels, NASA’s SRTM. CoastalDEM is a new DEM utilizing neural networks to reduce SRTM error. Here we show – employing CoastalDEM—that 190 M people (150–250 M, 90% CI) currently occupy global land below projected high tide lines for 2100 under low carbon emissions, up from 110 M today, for a median increase of 80 M. These figures triple SRTM-based values. Under high emissions, CoastalDEM indicates up to 630 M people live on land below projected annual flood levels for 2100, and up to 340 M for mid-century, versus roughly 250 M at present. We estimate one billion people now occupy land less than 10 m above current high tide lines, including 250 M below 1 m.