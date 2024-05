New elevation data triples estimates of global vulnerability to sea-level rise and coastal flooding

volume

4844

2019

Stephan: All my readers know Schwartz' two laws of climate change: 1) whatever is predicted reality will be worse; 2) whatever time frame is cited change will occur quicker than predicted. Here is a proof of those principles. And yet we go blithely on. This is a research paper and it is a little tougher to read than general media. However, I consider these trends so important I want to give you all the actual scientific facts. The failure of the current administration to begin preparing for what is coming will be seen by the future as an act of criminal stupidity. Citation: Nature Communications , Article number: