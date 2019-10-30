We Can’t Even Comprehend the Massive Data Haul We’ll Soon Get From Sensors

“Hey Google, how’s my health this morning?”
“One moment,” says your digital assistant.
It takes thirty seconds for the full diagnostic to run, as the system deploys dozens of sensors capturing gigabytes of data.
Smart sensors in toothbrush and toilet, wearables in bedding and clothing, implantables inside your body—a mobile health suite with a 360-degree view of your system.
“Your microbiome looks perfect,” Google tells you. “Also, blood glucose levels are good, vitamin levels fine, but an increased core temperature and IgE levels…”
“Google—in plain English?”
“You’ve got a virus.”
“A what?”
“I ran through your last 48 hours of meetings. It seems like you picked it up Monday, at Jonah’s birthday party. I’d like to run additional diagnostics. Would you mind using the….?”
As the Internet of Things catapults to new heights, Google is developing a full range of internal and external sensors, monitoring everything from blood sugar to blood chemistry. The list of once multi-million-dollar medical machines now being dematerialized, demonetized, democratized, and delocalized—that is, made into portable and even wearable sensors—could fill a textbook.
Sensor Proliferation
Sensors will not only transform healthcare and diagnostics. Any electronic device […]
I certainly hope this is not how it will go. If the kind of infrastructure required for this future survives, I will not survive. Due to electro-sensitivity, I had to give up cell-phone, cordless-phone and tablet use. The very first time I used a cell phone, it felt as if waves were coming in. Eventually, it felt as if my ear was pinched. Later, I even felt after-effects. Giving up the use of certain devices was easy. However, I’m still forced to be exposed to radiation emitted by other people’s devices, neighbors’ and public WiFi and other sources. Due to all of that, I’m never free of pain. I’m especially tortured by cell-phone antennas in my neighborhood. Smart meters are among the worst offenders too. While they are voluntary where I live, I’m very, very afraid neighbors might opt in, especially since I live in an apartment building. As long as solar panels are used in combination with smart meters, they are not environmentally friendly. Two analog meters could be used instead of one smart meter. I know others who are electro-sensitive too, some even more than I. The symptoms are not always the same but vary from person to person. Our numbers are increasing. With the IoT fully implemented, there would be a lot of us. The stronger the exposure gets, the more people will develop reactions.
Yes, there would be serious privacy concerns with this technology. But the health-related problems would outweigh them. If what is described in this article comes true, healthcare will become dangerous. It would be more likely to cause diseases rather than cure them. I could certainly not take advantage of such services. (Well, I could. But it just might kill me.) I would have to hope to never need healthcare. A smartwatch on my wrist would cause me extreme pain. Reading about all the other “smart” items that are being dreamed up makes me dizzy. “People don’t often wear watches to bed—as smartwatches can interrupt the very sleep they’re designed to measure.” That is very true. Please don’t put sensors into my inner body!
If 5G and the IoT are fully rolled out as planned, my prediction is: Many people and other animals will get sick and die. The average lifespan of those who survive will be drastically reduced. How long will it take for them to connect the dots? I don’t know. I wonder if they initially will put the blame on something else. Eventually, the truth will prevail, though, unless, with activation of the 5G satellites scheduled to be launched, Arthur Firstenberg’s prediction will come true. It’s worse than mine. He works with other scientists who have come to this conclusion: https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/planetary-emergency/