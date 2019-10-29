What white nationalists and incels have in common: Blaming feminism

Stephan: This is the push back from those who cling to a dying trend, the Abrahamic view that men are dominant, and women should know their submissive place and be happy in it. The stress created by this change has pushed these men to align male dominance with White nationalism, as this story lays out.

For Jessica Reaves, the journey into the most hateful reaches of the internet began after the 2018 van attack in Toronto. A white male in his 20s plowed his vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians, killing 10 and injuring 16. After he was arrested, the driver told police that an online community of involuntary celibates, or “incels,” had radicalized him.

“That was definitely not the first time that we’d seen someone who identifies as an incel . . . act out against women violently, strike out against them, murder them,” says Reaves, who, as editorial director at the Center for Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), monitors extremists across the ideological spectrum. “But it was a sort of turning point in the sense that people were starting to really pay attention to this issue.”

