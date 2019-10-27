Video shows officer shooting fleeing Fresno teen in the back of the head

Stephan: The violence and thuggery of American police is like nothing else seen in any Western country. According to VOX:

Cops are almost never prosecuted and convicted for use of force

There’s no good official data on how many people police kill each year

Cities across the country have been riddled with accusations of police abuse

There are huge racial disparities in how US police use force

Newly released video shows a Fresno, California, police officer shooting a fleeing, unarmed 16-year-old in the back of the head and then handcuffing the boy as he lies motionless on the ground.

Surveillance footage of the 14 April 2017 killing of Isiah Murrietta-Golding, released this week by the family’s attorney, has spread across the US, with critics calling it another example of extreme police brutality and unjustified lethal force that would have received little attention if lawyers hadn’t published the video.

The footage shows the teenager running from officers, jumping a fence, falling to the ground and continuing to flee. Murrietta-Golding was an estimated 35 feet away from the officers when one of them fired a single bullet into his head. The officer then hopped the fence, approached the boy’s limp body and handcuffed his hands behind his back.

The video comes after the police department in Fresno, a city in California’s Central Valley, refused to release the footage […]