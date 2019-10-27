He dropped the gun, walked out of the house and put his hands up. Then an officer shot him five times.

Sunday, October 27th, 2019
Stephan: According to research done by the Washington Post, while police killings have dropped to an all-time low for four years in a row at least 1000 men, women, and children have been murdered by American police. I think it is very important to ask why this is not a matter of national urgency.
The San Bernardino Police Department released body-camera footage, which was edited by the department, on Oct. 25 showing the fatal shooting of Richard Sanchez.
Credit: San Bernardino Police Department
Officers yelled at Richard Sanchez to drop his gun — and eventually, he did. He started to walk toward law enforcement, out of a house a relative had fled to call 911 to report Sanchez was intoxicated, making threats and saying irrational things.
Police shouted for the 27-year-old man to put his hands up. He did that, too.
“Stop!” an officer ordered. Sanchez kept walking, arms still raised.
Three seconds and two commands later, the officer opened fire. Body-camera footage now released by police in San Bernardino, Calif., captures the five shots that killed Sanchez and a woman’s screams as he fell onto the lawn.
The officer’s decisions “did not meet the standards held by our department or […]