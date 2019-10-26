Tap Water Safety: There’s Good News and Bad News

Stephan: Here is the latest on the state of potable water in the United States. Reading it I thought, as I have with increasing frequency in recent days, we are becoming a third world nation.

Sometimes our drinking water systems experience dangerous failures, such as the Flint lead poisoning disaster that made major news beginning in 2014. But outside those headline grabbing crises, how safe is our drinking.

The nonprofit Environmental Working Group wants to help you answer that question. It has collected all the water-quality information that utilities in the U.S. submit to their state environmental or public health agencies. That information has been compiled into a newly updated database that allows residents to check the safety of tap water in their community and then learn what kind of actions they can take if their water contains contaminants. In many cases it’s as simple as adding a filter.