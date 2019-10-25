Trump couldn’t be prosecuted for a Fifth Avenue shooting while in office, his lawyer argues

Stephan: Trump could not only shoot someone on 5th Avenue with impunity, if he wanted to he could shoot someone else and he could not be stopped from doing so. Really. That's what Trump's lawyer argued in Federal court. It is the argument of medieval kings

A federal appeals court expressed skepticism Wednesday that President Donald Trump can block a subpoena from New York state prosecutors for his tax returns, in a case that all sides agree is likely headed toward the Supreme Court for an election-year showdown.

Judges from a three-member panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in downtown Manhattan challenged Trump’s private attorney on key elements of his argument, primarily that the President enjoys absolute immunity from all criminal investigations while he is in office.

Asked by Judge Denny Chin about the limits of presidential immunity, and “the Fifth Avenue example,” Trump attorney William Consovoy even argued that local authorities in New York City could not investigate the sitting president if he shot someone in the street while Trump was in office.

