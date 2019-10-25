Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, October 25th, 2019

Trump Administration to Begin Official Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord

Author:     Lisa Friedman
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Oct. 23, 2019
 Link: Trump Administration to Begin Official Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord
Stephan:   The United States under Trump had not actually withdrawn from the Paris Climate Accord; he had stated his intention. Now we have the follow through. As this report points out, America is about to become an oddity. This will assure that we will be inadequately prepared for what is coming. This is historic.

President Trump leaving the United Nations Climate Change Action Summit last month.
Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is preparing the formal withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to three people briefed on the matter, a long expected move that nevertheless remains a powerful signal to the world.

The official action sets in motion a withdrawal that still would take a year to complete under the rules of the accord. Abandoning the landmark 2015 agreement in which nearly 200 nations vowed to reduce planet warming emissions would fulfill one of President Trump’s key campaign promises while placing the world’s largest economy at odds with the rest of the globe on a top international policy priority.

“I withdrew the United States from the terrible, one-sided climate accord, was a total disaster for our country,” he told a crowd of cheering men and women in hard hats on Wednesday at a natural gas conference in Pittsburgh.

Read the Full Article