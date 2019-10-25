Can the Trump cult be deprogrammed? Here’s what this mind control expert says

Stephan: Here is a very interesting take on a question that I think should be getting much more attention. How is it possible, given the daily download of corruption and criminality of Trump and his administration, that 40.8% of Americans polled approve of Trump and what is happening? That is an important question.

Author of “The Cult of Trump” Steven Hassan on our president’s similarities to famous cult leaders — and how to break the grip

A new Gallup poll finds that at least 50 percent of the American people want Donald Trump to be impeached and removed from office. That’s three times higher than the percentage of Americans who supported impeaching Richard Nixon during the early stages of the impeachment process. Trump could become the first American president to run for re-election after being impeached in the House of Representatives.

This article first appeared in Salon.

On the surface, at least, it would seem that Donald Trump’s continual torrent of lawbreaking, his disrespect for the Constitution and democracy, his corruption, racism, nativism, misogyny and overall debasement of human morality and human decency have finally reached a point where he will be held accountable by the Democrats in Congress and then at the polls in 2020.

But what of the 39 percent (or so) of Americans who continue to support Donald Trump? His popularity among Republican […]