Trump’s lawyer: If Trump shoots someone on 5th Avenue, “nothing could be done”

Stephan: There is now no chance of misunderstanding Trump's view of himself, his lawyer has now stated it in court on the public record. Trump believes he is above the law, and anyone acting for him is similarly immune. It is an amazing claim, but there can be no question about it. King Trump has spoken. What is equally amazing is that according to fivethirtyeight 42.5% percent of Americans swallow that claim and are okay with it.

President Trump’s lawyer argued in court on Wednesday that he should, as president, be immune from criminal prosecution — even if he murders someone in broad daylight with a gun.

The argument was made as part of Trump v. Vance, a case asking whether Manhattan prosecutors can subpoena Trump’s tax records as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. In the case, as Judge Victor Marrero explained in an opinion, Trump’s lawyers argued that “the person who serves as President, while in office, enjoys absolute immunity from criminal process of any kind.” (Marrero rejected that argument.)

On Wednesday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit heard Trump’s appeal of Marrero’s decision. During that hearing, Trump lawyer William Consovoy confirmed just how far his argument goes. In response to a question by appellate Judge Denny Chin, Consovoy argued that Trump is immune from criminal investigation even if he were to shoot someone on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue: The question is a callback to Trump bragging […]