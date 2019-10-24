Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, October 24th, 2019

The Test

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:     Explore: The Journal of Science and Healing
Publication Date:     Volume 15, Issue 5, September–October 2019, Pages 332-333
 Link: The Test
Stephan:   As the United States descends deeper everyday into the privy pit of Trumpism, other nations are making different choices, and one of the most notable and worthy of attention is New Zealand. That small island nation has elected a government that is explicitly and publicly committing to creating only social policies that foster wellbeing. It is the 8 Laws of Change playing out at a national level. It would be hard to create a more clearly defined test of the policies that I espouse in SR, and all my writings and interviews, and we will see what happens.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

In the way neoliberal advocates like Friedrich Hayek, Henry Simons, Jacob Viner, and Frank Knight, or more recently David Stockman and Milton Friedman, define success: untrammeled free market, minimal government oversight, increased privatization, smaller government, America is a resounding success. The DOW is at levels never before seen; EPA, FDA and other regulatory agencies under the Trump administration have dramatically pulled back from corporate oversight; massive tax cuts have been implemented and the rich are so much richer. As President Trump keeps telling us, all is well. Except it isn’t.

The list of social outcomes measures supporting our unwellness is too long to include everything here. So let me give just a selection, with the understanding that it represents a much larger whole. It will, however, give you the flavor of what I mean. Let’s start with healthcare. According to the World Health Organization, “The U.S. health system spends a higher portion of its gross domestic product than any other country but ranks 37 out […]

2 Comments

  1. Teresa on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 7:48 am

    How do I get access to read the full article?

    • Albina Du Boisrouvray on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm

      same here…