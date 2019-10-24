The Judges Republicans Are Doing It All For

Stephan: Donald Trump and Moscow Mitch since the 2016 election have been trying to gut the American judicial system and turn it into a partisan faux legal system. These are lifetime appointments the Senate is advising and consenting to and we are going to be living with this degradation of our legal system for a generation. Here is the latest.

Back in 2016, when a lot of otherwise decent people pulled the lever to elect Donald Trump president, they claimed to have done it solely for the judges. By the same token, a good number of then–“Never Trumpers” have reverted to Team Trump, again, because of the judges. Members of the Trump administration, like his former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who have showed tiny filaments of courage in standing up to him for the rule of law, nevertheless silently allow Trump to fillet the Constitution and American prestige and influence abroad, and why? Because of the judges. If you’ve stuck with Trump for the judges until now, you are currently playing the dangerous game of “How Many More Judges Can They Ram Through Before Democracy Breaks?” The theory is that teeing up the murder of Kurdish allies and inviting foreign election interference is all worth it, because of the judges.

It’s not news that Trump has made packing the federal courts with the […]