Syrian residents pelt retreating US troops with food and insults

Stephan: I can't speak for you but I, for one, never, ever, thought I would see video of people to whom the United States had pledged its alliance and support, throwing rotten fruit, and screaming curses at American troops under orders from a criminal commander-in-chief, whom himself ought to be in prison, abandon them to their probable death. The entire world is watching this, and America's reputation as a country others can always trust may never recover. Speaking as a vet, son of a vet, grandson of a vet, and so on back to the American revolution, I see this as treason.

Pelted with fruit and hounded by insults, the American military’s exit from Syria was very different from its time on the ground. The remnants of the US presence in the north-east of the country made an ignominious departure on Monday, driving through towns that had welcomed them for the past four years.

The regional capital of Qamishli, a hub of cooperation between US officers and Kurdish officials throughout the war against Islamic State, was among the least hospitable spots on the road out. As US battle trucks, sporting large American flags, made their way through town and headed towards Iraq, groups of locals threw rotting fruit and vegetables at them, cursing soldiers that only two weeks ago many in the region had considered to be their protectors.

The US convoy of roughly 100 armoured vehicles and lorries competed with a new wave of refugees as it made its way to the border, passing cars full of families crammed with their […]