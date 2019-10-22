Substance Abuse Hits Home for Close to Half of Americans

STORY HIGHLIGHTS
- More than a third of Americans say alcohol has caused trouble in family
- More than a fourth report family troubles because of drug abuse
- Altogether, 46% have experienced one or the other issue
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Close to half of U.S. adults, 46%, have dealt with substance abuse problems in their family: 18% have had just alcohol problems and 10% have had just drug problems, while 18% have experienced both.
These findings are based on combined 2018-2019 data from Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits poll, conducted each July. Overall, across the two polls, 36% of Americans reported that drinking has been a cause of trouble in their family and 28% said the same of drug abuse.
Both questions are lifetime measures, asking Americans if drinking or drug abuse has ever been a problem in their family. It might be expected that the rates […]