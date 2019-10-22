Substance Abuse Hits Home for Close to Half of Americans

Stephan: Yesterday I ran a report on youth suicides, but the symptoms of social dysfunction in the United States hardly end there. Look at these figures on the prevalence of Americans turning to drugs and alcohol for relief from depression, stress, and anxiety.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Close to half of U.S. adults, 46%, have dealt with substance abuse problems in their family: 18% have had just alcohol problems and 10% have had just drug problems, while 18% have experienced both.

Summary of Americans’ Experience With Drinking and Drug Abuse as Family Problems U.S. adults % Drinking, only, a cause of trouble in family

18 Drugs, only, a cause of trouble in family

10 Drinking and drugs both causes of trouble in family

18 Neither

54 GALLUP, 2018-2019

These findings are based on combined 2018-2019 data from Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits poll, conducted each July. Overall, across the two polls, 36% of Americans reported that drinking has been a cause of trouble in their family and 28% said the same of drug abuse.

Both questions are lifetime measures, asking Americans if drinking or drug abuse has ever been a problem in their family. It might be expected that the rates […]