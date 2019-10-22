Police killed more people in 2019 than Bloods, Crips combined

As of Oct. 17, police in this country have shot to death 717 persons so far in 2019. That’s more than the Bloods and Crips combined have killed this year or any year. So who are the real murderous gangstas? (emphasis added)
Compare that 717 to 36, which is the number of police officers killed by gunfire in 2019 — and two of those were cops killing cops. I should point out that most cops who are killed by civilians are killed by white male civilians. For example, in 2016, 71 percent of the shooters who killed police officers were white men. That type of trend continued in 2017 and 2018 and continues in 2019. And since 1990, white far-right extremist groups killed 51 police officers, while Black far-left extremist groups (allegedly) killed 11 during […]