Deported parents may lose kids to adoption, investigation finds

Stephan: They came to the United States seeking asylum, just as the Statue of Liberty plaque invites them to. And what happened? Here is the latest on our criminal president, and the thugs he has put into office, and the thugs they have hired for ICE and the Border Patrol. I do not understand why there are not millions out in the streets standing up against this immoral and nefarious administration; people crying out for justice and fairness and making it clear to their Congressional representatives that their failure to serve justice and fairness will cost them their cushy jobs.

As the deportees were led off the plane onto the steamy San Salvador tarmac, an anguished Araceli Ramos Bonilla burst into tears, her face contorted with pain: “They want to steal my daughter!”

It had been 10 weeks since Ramos had last held her 2-year-old, Alexa. Ten weeks since she was arrested crossing the border into Texas and U.S. immigration authorities seized her daughter and told her she would never see the girl again.

What followed — one foster family’s initially successful attempt to win full custody of Alexa — reveals what could happen to some of the infants, children and teens taken from their families at the border under a Trump administration policy earlier this year. The “zero-tolerance” crackdown ended in June, but hundreds of children remain in detention, shelters or foster care and U.S. officials say more than 200 are not eligible for reunification […]