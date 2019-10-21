Ford announces launch of largest electric vehicle charging network in the US

Stephan: The reality of the transition from carbon to non-carbon is happening, driven by the market, in spite of the politics. Okay, it is nothing more than greed in service to itself, but the earth doesn't care, and in the short-term we all benefit. So in a perverse way this is good news.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Ford doesn’t currently offer any electric vehicles, but it announced Thursday that, once it does, it will offer the largest North American network of electric vehicle chargers of any automaker — including Tesla.

Unlike Tesla, though, Ford didn’t build this charging network on its own. Working with EV charging companies Greenlots and Electrify America, Ford has created what it calls the FordPass Charging Network. When needed, users will be directed to one of the network’s chargers using an app or in the vehicle’s central touch screen.

Next year, Ford will begin selling an electric crossover SUV with styling based on the Ford Mustang. It’s the first vehicle Ford has ever offered that was designed, from the outset, as an electric vehicle. That vehicle has not been unveiled yet. An electric version of the Ford F-150 pickup is also being developed.

The FordPass network will include more than 12,000 charging stations with a total of 35,000 plugs […]