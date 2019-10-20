Volvo Unveils Its First Fully Electric Car — And A Bold Pledge to Go Carbon-Neutral

Stephan: I think this story is important not only because it is another brand of EV vehicle coming online, but because it is also a story of a corporation making a fundamental recalculation of its role in the world. A recalculation to foster wellbeing. Bravo Volvo.

Volvo promised it would release its first all-electric vehicle by 2019, and lo and behold, today’s the day. The Swedish company unveiled the all-electric XC40 Recharge at a splashy event in Los Angeles with a whole slew of futuristic features, including an infotainment system built on Google’s new embedded Android Automotive software.

Calling climate change “a real threat to our future,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson billed the XC40 as the first vehicle in a lineup of Recharge-branded EVs that will help the Swedish automaker achieve its plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles starting this year. Volvo must have the same reputation for sustainability as it does for safety, he said.

The car looks similar to the combustion engine XC40, just without the front grille. The car’s fully electric all-wheel drive powertrain offers a range of over 400 kilometers on a single charge based on Europe’s WLTP standard, or 200 miles in the US — though the automaker has yet to obtain an official EPA rating. It […]