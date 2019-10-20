Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, October 20th, 2019

Volvo Unveils Its First Fully Electric Car — And A Bold Pledge to Go Carbon-Neutral

Author:     Andrew J. Hawkins
Source:     The Verge
Publication Date:     Oct 16, 2019, 1:39pm EDT
Stephan:   I think this story is important not only because it is another brand of EV vehicle coming online, but because it is also a story of a corporation making a fundamental recalculation of its role in the world. A recalculation to foster wellbeing. Bravo Volvo.

Volvo EV
Credit: Volvo

Volvo promised it would release its first all-electric vehicle by 2019, and lo and behold, today’s the day. The Swedish company unveiled the all-electric XC40 Recharge at a splashy event in Los Angeles with a whole slew of futuristic features, including an infotainment system built on Google’s new embedded Android Automotive software.

Calling climate change “a real threat to our future,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson billed the XC40 as the first vehicle in a lineup of Recharge-branded EVs that will help the Swedish automaker achieve its plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles starting this year. Volvo must have the same reputation for sustainability as it does for safety, he said.

The car looks similar to the combustion engine XC40, just without the front grille. The car’s fully electric all-wheel drive powertrain offers a range of over 400 kilometers on a single charge based on Europe’s WLTP standard, or 200 miles in the US — though the automaker has yet to obtain an official EPA rating. It […]

  1. Eric on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    It is ironic that the EV will destroy the automotive industry as we know it. The EV has roughly 18 moving parts, the combustion engine 1,800. The EV will require no maintenance, last forever with the only maintenance being battery replacements. I believe Telsa gives unlimited service on their cars. And of course, EV will lead to autonomous cars which will mean that individual ownership of a car will be foreign to most people.