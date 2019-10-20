Volvo Unveils Its First Fully Electric Car — And A Bold Pledge to Go Carbon-Neutral

Volvo promised it would release its first all-electric vehicle by 2019, and lo and behold, today’s the day. The Swedish company unveiled the all-electric XC40 Recharge at a splashy event in Los Angeles with a whole slew of futuristic features, including an infotainment system built on Google’s new embedded Android Automotive software.
Calling climate change “a real threat to our future,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson billed the XC40 as the first vehicle in a lineup of Recharge-branded EVs that will help the Swedish automaker achieve its plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles starting this year. Volvo must have the same reputation for sustainability as it does for safety, he said.
The car looks similar to the combustion engine XC40, just without the front grille. The car’s fully electric all-wheel drive powertrain offers a range of over 400 kilometers on a single charge based on Europe’s WLTP standard, or 200 miles in the US — though the automaker has yet to obtain an official EPA rating. It […]
It is ironic that the EV will destroy the automotive industry as we know it. The EV has roughly 18 moving parts, the combustion engine 1,800. The EV will require no maintenance, last forever with the only maintenance being battery replacements. I believe Telsa gives unlimited service on their cars. And of course, EV will lead to autonomous cars which will mean that individual ownership of a car will be foreign to most people.