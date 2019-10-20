Europe Braces for the Effects of Brexit

Stephan: It is my belief that the neoliberal economic policies put in place by Republicans in the last several decades, often aided by a compliant weak Democratic Party, are now driving us into economic crisis. This plus the utter incompetence and corruption of Trump and his administration coupled to the racist nationalism of Boris Johnson, the trade wars with China and other countries Trump has set in motion, and the BREXIT Johnson is pushing, are all combining to crash the world economy. Here is the latest on one of the milestones in this trend.

It was only just a few days ago that it still seemed as though Britain and the European Union might be able to find an agreement that would prevent the UK’s unregulated exit from the EU. But following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech at the recent Conservative party conference, an address that was not exactly well received in Brussels, the path toward a deal is rockier than ever. And once again, the scenario of a no-deal Brexit seems the most likely outcome, complete with the “chaos” and “catastrophe” that has been forecast for months.

For the economy, a no-deal Brexit primarily means that everything would become slower and more expensive. Customs duties would be imposed, border inspections introduced, supply chains destroyed and ownership stakes devalued.

Many questions remain unanswered […]