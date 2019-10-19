Why Japan’s Radioactive Water May End Up In the Ocean

The Japanese utility giant Tepco is considering a plan to dump roughly 1 million cubic meters of treated radioactive water — enough to fill 400 Olympic-size swimming pools — from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, part of its nearly $200 billion effort to clean up the worst atomic accident since Chernobyl. Storage tanks at the site are forecast to be full by mid-2022, and space for building more is scarce. Scary as it sounds, discharges are common practice in the industry and would likely meet global guidelines. That hasn’t assuaged angry locals or neighboring South Korea.

1. Where does the water come from?

A 2011 earthquake, the strongest ever recorded in Japan, and ensuing tsunami caused structural damage to Fukushima’s reactor buildings, about 220 kilometers (135 miles) north of Tokyo. About 100 cubic meters of groundwater flows in daily, where it mixes with melted fuel and becomes contaminated. The tainted water is pumped out and run through something called the […]