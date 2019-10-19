Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, October 19th, 2019

Why Japan’s Radioactive Water May End Up In the Ocean

Author:     Aaron Clark and Stephen Stapczynski
Source:     Bloomberg
Publication Date:     October 17, 2019, 11:05 PM PDT
 Link: Why Japan’s Radioactive Water May End Up In the Ocean
Stephan:   A number of readers have written me asking for an update on Fukushima. Well for starters, Asahi Shimbun  is reporting, "Fukushima Prefecture--Bulk bags filled with greenery collected during decontamination efforts after the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant were swept into a river during Typhoon No. 19 on Oct. 12." That's just the beginning though. Nuclear waste at Fukushima is an ongoing crisis. As the AP reports, "The Japanese utility giant Tepco is considering a plan to dump roughly 1 million cubic meters of treated radioactive water -- enough to fill 400 Olympic-size swimming pools." All of this is yet another proof that nuclear power is the worst possible choice for power generation.

The Japanese utility giant Tepco is considering a plan to dump roughly 1 million cubic meters of treated radioactive water — enough to fill 400 Olympic-size swimming pools — from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, part of its nearly $200 billion effort to clean up the worst atomic accident since Chernobyl. Storage tanks at the site are forecast to be full by mid-2022, and space for building more is scarce. Scary as it sounds, discharges are common practice in the industry and would likely meet global guidelines. That hasn’t assuaged angry locals or neighboring South Korea.

1. Where does the water come from?

A 2011 earthquake, the strongest ever recorded in Japan, and ensuing tsunami caused structural damage to Fukushima’s reactor buildings, about 220 kilometers (135 miles) north of Tokyo. About 100 cubic meters of groundwater flows in daily, where it mixes with melted fuel and becomes contaminated. The tainted water is pumped out and run through something called the […]

