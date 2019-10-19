Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, October 19th, 2019

Monkeys beat humans at computer game in groundbreaking intelligence study

Author:     Michael Moran
Source:     Daily Star
Publication Date:     18:09, 17 OCT 2019
 Link: Monkeys beat humans at computer game in groundbreaking intelligence study
Stephan:   The default position for most people is that, of course, humans are smarter than animals. It's not quite that simple.

The monkeys seemed to handle a Playstation controller well enough Credit: watzoever/Twitter

Monkeys have shown that they’re better than humans at ‘thinking outside the box.’

Julia Watzek, a graduate student in psychology at Georgia State University, set up a test involving a problem-solving video game and invited human volunteers and a few selected capuchin and rhesus macaque monkeys to play it.

Once the players had got used to the game, the experimenters varied the playing conditions. They would pop up a blue triangle at the beginning of the game – before anyone had clicked any squares.

Most of the monkeys took advantage of the new rules straight away, with 70% of the monkeys going for the blue triangle as soon as they saw it.

