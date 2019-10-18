Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, October 18th, 2019

Documents Reveal Hospital Industry is Leading Fight Against Medicare for All

Author:     Andrew Perez
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     October 15 2019, 1:00 a.m.
Stephan:   The whole problem with healthcare in the United States is that it is not really about health and wellbeing, in spite of all the friendly happy pr you see and read.  It is about profit, and here you see proof of that as well as the naked greed of the American illness profit system and the vast corruption of the U.S. political system.

A hospital room in a maternity ward.
Credit: Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald

Investor owned hospitals are leading the fight against the creation of a comprehensive, universal health care system, according to corporate filings reviewed by MapLight and The Intercept.

Tenet Healthcare, the nation’s third-largest investor-owned operator of hospitals, has donated nearly $630,000 to the Partnership for America’s Health Care Future, or PAHCF, a dark-money organization created last year to erode public support for Medicare for All, a government-run plan that would provide health care for all Americans.

PAHCF’s incorporation records list a lobbyist for the Federation of American Hospitals, a trade organization that represents Tenet and other investor-owned hospitals, as one of its authorized representatives.

While PAHCF’s membership roster includes dozens of health insurance, pharmaceutical, and hospital trade groups and companies, much of the criticism of the effort to block Medicare for All has centered around insurance and pharmaceutical interests. But corporate records highlight the integral role that the for-profit hospital industry has played in drumming up opposition to health care reforms.

In August, the liberal politics and […]

