Billionaire Trump-loving governor took $125,000 in bailouts meant for struggling farmers: report

Stephan: When I was an official in Washington during Watergate many of the public figures I respected the most, Senator Howard Baker of Tennessee, Everett Dirksen of Illinois, Attorney General Elliot Richardson were all Republicans. That party no longer exists. Today instead one can only speculate as to whether it is possible to become a significant figure in the Republican Party and not be a grifter? Today I came across three new stories of Republican criminality, corruption, and grifting, and picked this one to stand for the whole. Just one day, a day more or less like any other day.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) received $125,000 in emergency stabilization payments for his farms, as part of the bailout program authorized by President Donald Trump to help farmers avoid losses due to the trade war with China.

Justice, a Trump-loving business magnate who briefly switched to the Democratic Party to run for governor of West Virginia and switched back to the GOP after the election, hardly fits the profile of a struggling farmer. He is worth $1.5 billion, and owns over 50 businesses, including a network of coal mines and the Greenbriar luxury resort, a popular gathering place for Republican officials.

But Justice is far from the only rich businessman to profit from the farm bailouts. A recent report from the Environmental Working Group revealed that of the $16 billion appropriated by the Department of Agriculture, 54 percent went to just the top one-tenth of farms, with 82 farmers receiving over $500,000 and several recipients actually […]