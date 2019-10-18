Americans becoming less Christian as over a quarter follow no religion

Stephan: One of the most interesting cultural trends that few but SR readers are following is the withering of Christianity in the United States, and its replacement by a racist political-religious cult, christofascism. Each year more and more young people fall away from Christianity, as this story details. What I find so striking is that all this is a form of institutional suicide whose causation should be clear to a child but apparently is not visible to the christofascists because their racism, fear, and hate blinds them to the obvious.

The United States is becoming a less Christian country, and the decline in religious affiliation is particularly rapid among younger Americans, new figures show.

The proportion of US adults who describe themselves as Christian has fallen to two-thirds, a drop of 12 percentage points over the past decade, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

We’re at the end of white Christian America. What will that mean?

Over the same period, the proportion of those describing themselves as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” has risen by 17 percentage points to more than a quarter of the adult population.

Although churches and faith movements continue to exert strong political influence on the Trump administration and at the state level, the proportion of American adults attending religious services has declined.

The proportion of US adults who are white born-again or evangelical Protestants – the religious group which strives hardest to see its political agenda […]