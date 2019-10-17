A vast heat wave is endangering sea life in the Pacific Ocean. Is this the wave of the future?

Stephan: Here is the latest on the warming ocean trend. Whether humanity is going to be smart enough to comprehend and properly respond to climate change at this point I think is a toss-up. If I were a young man with a young wife, we would have to think about having children. And, based on the social outcome data, that seems to also be a trend.

A vast region of unusually warm water has formed in the northeastern Pacific Ocean, and scientists are worried that it could devastate sea life in the area and fuel the formation of harmful algal blooms.

The broad swath of warm water, now known as the Northeast Pacific Marine Heat Wave of 2019, was first detected in early June. Now data from weather satellites and buoys show that it spans more than 600,000 square miles, or six to seven times the size of Alaska.

Given its size and location, the marine heat wave rivals a similar one that arose in 2014 and persisted for two years. That heat wave, known simply as “the blob,” occupied roughly the same region of the Pacific and became known for triggering widespread die-offs of marine animals including sea birds and Read the Full Article