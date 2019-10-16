Trump’s census shenanigans continue — even after Supreme Court defeat

Stephan: Every 24 hours another level of crap is shoveled out of the White House and into the news. Meanwhile, beneath that miasma, some really nasty things affecting our democracy are being perpetrated by Trump and his zombie minions. Here's an example of what I mean. To preserve America's democracy we must get these people out of office as quickly as possible.

One of the first changes Donald Trump made after inheriting the White House from Barack Obama was to hang a portrait of Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office. The president viewed as a vicious racist even by the standards of his time once pushed back at a Supreme Court chief justice following a decision involving Jackson’s treatment of the Cherokee nation, saying: “John Marshall has made his decision, now let him enforce it.”

Almost 200 years later, Trump stood in the White House Rose Garden hours after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts had voted with the “liberal” justices to stop the administration’s attempt to rig the 2020 census — and declared his own intention to go around that ruling. After a two-year-battle to politicize the census by including a question about citizenship status, which experts say would result in an undercount, the Trump administration dropped its pursuit following the Supreme Court’s decision.

The administration had initially argued it needed citizenship […]