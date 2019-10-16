Trump Admin Moves To Greenlight Logging In America’s Largest National Forest

The Trump administration on Tuesday took a significant step toward opening the world’s largest intact temperate rainforest to logging and other potential extractive development.

The U.S. Forest Service issued a draft environmental impact statement aimed at cementing President Donald Trump’s push to exempt Alaska’s Tongass National Forest from the so-called “roadless rule.” Signed in 2001 by President Bill Clinton, the conservation rule prohibits building roads and harvesting timber on 58.5 million acres of national forest lands, including 9.2 million acres of Tongass.

The proposal includes six alternatives; however, the administration’s preference calls for rolling back protections for all 9.2 million acres and reclassifying 185,000 acres as suitable for timber harvest. The Forest Service says it will publish the draft EIS in the Federal Register later this week and expects a final decision by June 2020.