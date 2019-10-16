Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill limiting oil and gas development

The measure bars any California leasing authority from allowing pipelines or other oil and gas infrastructure to be built on state property. It makes it difficult for drilling to occur because federally protected areas are adjacent to state-owned land.

The law sends a “clear message to [President] Trump that we will fight to protect these beautiful lands for current and future generations,” said Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Rolling Hills Estates), who introduced it.

It’s one of several new laws enacted by the governor in recent days.

Newsom also signed a law that renames the California agency that regulates the oil and gas industry. Language in […]